

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax declined 5 percent to 394.8 million pounds from last year's 415.6 million pounds.



Earnings per share fell 6 percent to 64.9 pence from 69.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 462.4 million pounds, compared to 420.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 77.4 pence, compared to 69.9 pence a year ago.



On an underlying basis, adjusted profit before tax fell 21%, in part due to taking strategic actions to elevate the brand.



Revenue was 2.77 billion pounds, up 10 percent from 2.51 billion pounds a year ago. On an underlying basis, revenues fell 2 percent.



Retail sales accounted for 77% of revenue, and was up 3% underlying with comparable sales growth of 1%. Wholesale revenues were down 14% underlying.



Further, the company declared full-year dividend of 38.9 pence, up 5%, in line with progressive dividend policy



The company announced a new buyback of 300 million pounds, expected to be completed in FY 2018.



The company said its targeted cost savings are on track. The company planned to increase cost savings to about 50 million pounds in FY 2018 and to at least 100 million pounds annualised by FY 2019.



Christopher Bailey, Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer, said, '2017 was a year of transition for Burberry in a fast changing luxury market. The actions we have taken to lay the foundations for future growth are yielding early benefits and I remain confident that these will build over time.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX