

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group Plc. (III.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 March 2017 rose to 1.61 billion pounds from 830 million pounds last year.



Gross investment return grew to 1.76 billion pounds from 1.05 billion pounds in the prior year.



'We enter FY2018 with a capable and experienced team of investors, a strong balance sheet, a high performing portfolio of assets, a good pipeline of new investment opportunities and a broadened platform in Infrastructure with good growth prospects. I am confident that the Group will remain opportunistic but disciplined as we navigate what promises to be another year of significant uncertainty,' the company said.



Total return was 1.592 billion pounds or 36% and NAV per share of 604 pence , compared to 463 pence at 31 March 2016.



