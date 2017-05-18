Pursuant to section 28 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S' holding of treasury shares as per today amounts to 462,057 shares at DKK 5 equal to 5.05% of the share capital.



The share buy back is carried out in accordance with the General Assembly's authorization to the Supervisory Board to buy treasury shares referring to announcement no. 7/2017.



Questions and further information: Peter Røpke, tlf: +45 96 32 23 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632086