

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British brewer and pub operator Marston's Plc (MARS.L) reported higher earnings and revenue for the first half, and said it remains confident of achieving its full-year targets, and are on track to complete its new-build and lodge expansion plans.



On a statutory basis, the Group's profit before tax grew 61 percent to 36.7 million pounds, reflecting positive movement in valuation of swaps, and earnings per share rose 24 percent to 5.2 pence. On the same basis, revenue was up 2 percent to 451.5 million pounds.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax rose 3 percent to 33.7 million pounds, and earnings per share increased 4 percent to 4.8 pence. Underlying revenue was up 3 percent to 440.8 million pounds.



The Group declared an interim dividend of 2.7 pence per share, an increase of 3.8 percent.



Separately, Marston's said it has agreed to acquire brewing and beer business from Charles Wells Group for 55 million pounds in cash, plus working capital adjustments. The deal is expected to be complete in June 2017.



The Company also said it plans to buy seven pubs, to enhance its Destination and Premium estate, for 13 million pounds, with a refurbishment investment of 3 million pounds.



The British Brewer revealed that it intends to finance both the acquisition from the proceeds of an equity placing, which represents 9.9 percent of its issued share capital.



Marston's said it is conducting a non-pre-emptive cash placing of about 57.6 million new ordinary shares in the Company to institutional investors, which represents about 9.9 percent of the Company's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares.



J.P. Morgan Securities PLC and Numis Securities Limited are acting as joint bookrunners.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX