

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L), in a trading update for the four month period to 30 April 2017, reported that net new business was 3.3 billion pounds during the period, taking year to date net inflows to 5.6 billion pounds.



Net revenue for the period was 130.9 million pounds, benefitting from net new business, higher market levels and strong share dealing volumes. This has resulted in year to date net revenue of 315.7 million pounds, 17% higher than last year.



Hargreaves Lansdown said that Mike Evans has informed the Board of Hargreaves Lansdown of his intention to step down as Chairman of the Group when a successor is identified. A sub-committee of the Nominations Committee has commenced this process and Mike will continue to chair the Board until such an appointment is effective.



Mike joined the Board as a non-executive director in September 2006 and became Chairman in December 2009.



