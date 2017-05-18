

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dairy foods company Dairy Crest Group Plc (DCG.L) Thursday reported that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax from continuing operations was 40.3 million pounds, down 11% from 45.4 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share from continuing operations fell 15 percent to 23.7 pence.



In the latest year, the company recorded post-tax profit on discontinued operations of 5.2 million pounds, compared to loss from discontinued operations of 151.5 million pounds last year.



Including this, profit attributable to equity shareholders was 38.3 million pounds, compared to loss of 113 million pounds a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 60.6 million pounds, compared to 57.7 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations increased 3.2% to 35.6 pence.



Revenue from continuing operations, meanwhile, dropped 1 percent to 416.6 million pounds from 422.3 million pounds in the prior year.



Mark Allen, Chief Executive, said, 'In the first full year since the transformational sale of our Dairies business, we have delivered a robust performance in a tough market. Our industry leading margins are the result of our focus on driving long-term value through brand building, innovation, investment in a world class supply chain and strong cost control. Our key brands are performing well.'



Further, the company proposed final dividend up 2% to 16.3 pence. The total dividend for the year is 22.5 pence per share, up from 22.1 pence per share last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX