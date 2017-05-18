

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 124.07 against the euro and 113.57 against the Swiss franc, from an early 6-day highs of 123.39 and 112.92, respectively.



The yen dropped to 144.37 against the pound, from an early near 3-week high of 143.39.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 111.42, 77.17 and 81.78 from an early more than a 3-week high of 110.52, more than a 2-week high of 76.76 and a 3-week high of 81.30, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 126.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 148.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the greenback, 78.00 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the loonie.



