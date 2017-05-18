New Mortgage Bond Futures



NASDAQ will on the 1st of June 2017 list 3 new Mortgage Bond Futures for trading and clearing.



The new contracts are called 3YMBFU7, 20YMBFU7 and 30YMBFU7 and all with expiration 28-09-2017.



See more details in the attachment.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Poul Erik Egeberg, telephone +45 3377 0361, or pe@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632090