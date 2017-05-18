The project driven by mVenturesBcn, the programme promoted by Mobile World Capital Barcelona to create and support new digital projects and businesses, and NUMA helps startups build their growth machines and fine-tune their execution to be ready to raise venture capital.

All startups in the first edition have been funded and achieved substantial growth in their core business metrics.

NUMA Barcelona, Europe's first growth program driven by a joint-initiative of the Mobile World Capital Barcelona and French accelerator network NUMA, has opened the call for applications to the second edition of its growth program.

Ten international tech start-ups with ambitious visions and demonstrated market validation will be selected to join the program in Barcelona, which will start in November 2017 and end in February 2018 at 4YFN.

Like the first season, the program will focus on growth and execution. The team will work with startups to validate their execution plan, build their growth machine and prepare them to raise venture capital from local or international funds. Selected startups will receive 30.000€ when joining the program and access to a follow fund supporting their growth during or after the program.

The program's first edition has proven particular successful, with all business managing to raise funding and grow their core business metrics. Startups from the previous edition were selected amongst 900 applications from 46 countries and included companies such as Vitcord, a collaborative video application which since closed a 750k€, or Trybe, a British peer-to-peer marketplace for indie chefs looking to grow their consumer base from their home kitchens.

Applications are open on NUMA Barcelona's website until July 9th. Interviews with start-ups will run throughout the summer. Final results will be communicated to the participating startups on September 26th.

About NUMA

NUMA is a global innovation network bringing growth and human capital to start-ups. NUMA has accelerated start-ups in seven different countries (France, USA, Germany, Russia, India, Morocco and Mexico), and plans to deploy its model in 15 countries by 2019.

About mVenturesBcn Mobile World Capital

mVenturesBcn, a programme of Mobile World Capital Barcelona, is a key player in entrepreneurship and innovation. Mobile World Capital Barcelona, an initiative driving the mobile and digital transformation of society to help improve people's lives globally, hosts the Mobile World Congress and delivers 4 Years From Now [4YFN], a business platform for the start-up community.

