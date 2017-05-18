

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) Thursday said Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has granted unconditional approval for its acquisition of Go Outdoors Topco Limited, following the completion of the CMA's investigation.



Go Outdoors is a nationwide omni-channel retailer catering for the outdoor enthusiast and specialist alike with 58 stores across the UK at acquisition, the majority of which are situated in out of town retail parks.



JD said the acquisition will complement the Group's existing offering in the outdoor market.



