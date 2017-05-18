

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L) reported profit before tax of 637.4 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2017, up from 518.2 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings to shareholders increased to 442.5 million pounds from 368.5 million pounds last year.



Statutory basic earnings per share were 50.8 pence, up from 38.5 pence a year ago. Statutory adjusted basic earnings per share before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items increased 16.9% to 48.3 pence from 41.3 pence, representing an increase of 6.3% on a currency neutral basis.



Ongoing adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items increased 15.1% to 487.2 million pounds from 423.1 million pounds last year.



Ongoing adjusted earnings per share before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items increased 11.3 percent to 54.1 pence from 48.6 pence last year.



Net interest income for the year increased 19 percent to 680.5 million pounds from 571.9 million pounds in the previous year.



The board of Investec proposed a final dividend of 13.0 pence per ordinary share, equating to a full year dividend of 23.0 pence.



