F-Secure to Plug the Security Hole in Millions of Connected Homes

HELSINKI, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- F-Secure is delivering the one device that will secure the internet-connected things in consumers' homes. F-Secure SENSE combines a secure Wi-Fi router with an advanced security app and industry-leading cloud protection to provide the missing piece that modern homes need to secure any device, computer or appliance that connects online.

By the end of 2017, consumers will be using 5.2 billion connected things, according to Gartner.* That number is set to more than double to 12.8 billion by 2020. As many of these devices gain access to our most intimate aspects of life, consumers feel worried and helpless on how they should secure themselves against threats they read about almost daily. Unfortunately, they're receiving little-to-no reassurance from the IoT-device manufacturers.

F-Secure Chief Research Officer Mikko Hypponen fears that makers of devices for connected homes are repeating "the same mistakes we already fixed 20 years ago" in the PC market. Manufacturers are failing to prioritize security, even as the adoption of internet-connected devices and vulnerabilities in those devices grow exponentially. During his countless talks about security around the world, Mikko often warns that "The Internet of Things is a clear and present danger to the internet" and he tries to make consumers aware of Hypponen's Law, which states: "Whenever an appliance is described as being 'smart', it's vulnerable."

Despite the risks, connected devices offer unlimited potential to make homes more comfortable, enjoyable and sustainable. That's why SENSE offers a dynamic blanket of protection for those devices by meshing three security technologies:

The SENSE router replaces all internet security products in a connected home to protect everything from desktop computers to phones to smart TVs to baby monitors against viruses and hackers

The SENSE advanced security app manages the SENSE network, offering additional security features that provide protection on the go**

The SENSE cloud utilizes cutting edge artificial intelligence to sense the traffic of connected home devices and to protect against IoT threats and hacking

"It's an inspiring time for F-Secure and the IoT security industry," says Perttu Tynkkynen, F-Secure Vice-President of Direct Consumer Sales & Marketing. "There are new developments on nearly a daily basis. Within a short time of launching, we expect SENSE to receive regular updates with new security features to keep consumers protected at all times against evolving threats."

F-Secure willinitiallydeliver SENSE directly to customers andthen plans toroll the product out to the 200 broadband and mobile operators already offering the company's security products around the world.

"We are extremely pleased to launch F-Secure SENSE to our consumer customers and operator partners," says Executive Vice President Kristian Järnefelt. "Many of our operator partners are already looking into securing the connected home and F-Secure is uniquely positioned to help them execute on this strategy. By combining award-winning endpoint protection, network-based security and a cyber security ready router hardened against hacking, a capability that many traditional Wi-Fi routers lack, SENSE provides one seamless solution that delivers the security most connected homes are missing, as the IoT explosion is happening."

The release of F-Secure SENSE was previously announced and does not have an impact on F-Secure's financial outlook for 2017.

Pricing and availability

F-Secure SENSE is available at F-Secure.com and includes the hardware and software, as well as a 12-month subscription to the service for 199 EUR/USD. Monthly subscriptions can be renewed for 9,90 EUR/USD per month.

SENSE is currently available for order in these countries: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States. More countries will be added in the future. Device shipments and software will be available in June 2017. Learn more at www.f-secure.com/sense.

*Source: Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Says 8.4 Billion Connected "Things" Will Be in Use in 2017", February 7, 2017. http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3598917

** Network management and security features vary by platform.

