

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nedbank Group Limited, the majority-owned South African banking subsidiary of Old Mutual plc. (ODMTY.PK, OML.L), reported that its Net interest income for the first-quarter grew at mid-single digit levels on the back of annualised growth in average interest-earning banking assets or AIEBA at low single-digit levels.



The net interest margin (NIM) for the period widened ahead of the full year 2016 level of 3.54% and the Q1 2016 level of 3.51%. Margin expansion was led by endowment income as a result of higher average interest rates and higher capital and transactional deposit levels as well as improved liability margins and advances mix benefits.



Non-interest revenue grew at low-to-mid single digit levels and continued to be underpinned by mid-single digit increases in commission and fees and trading income whilst performance of other NIR components have been more volatile given the challenging economic environment.



In view of the volatile socio-political outlook and the weaker than expected macro-economic environment, Nedbank Group anticipates reduced levels of business and consumer confidence and that it will now be more challenging to achieve the full 2017 year guidance provided at the time of the release of our 2016 annual results.



Nedbank Group said, 'We are monitoring the likely impact of this on credit demand, transactional activity and impairments, and will update our performance guidance for the full 2017 year in our 2017 Interim Results announcement on 2 August 2017.'



