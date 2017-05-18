

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer sentiment improved unexpectedly to a 7-month high in May, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 72.8 in May from 71.3 in April. This was the highest score since October 2016, when the reading was 74.0. Economists had forecast the reading to fall to 70.8.



Among the four components of consumer confidence, only one indicator weakened in May from previous month. Consumers' view on future saving deteriorated, with the index falling to 23.3 from 25.1.



The index for future financial situation of household came in at 92.0 versus 90.7 in April. Likewise, the general economic situation expectations indicator climbed to 100.6 from 96.2 in the prior month.



The index measuring the number of people unemployed expectation rose to 75.3 from 73.1 in April. This increase stemmed from the decrease of people expecting an increase in the number of unemployed persons in the next 12 months.



