

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Casinos and gaming company Rank Group plc. (RNK.L), in its 46-week trading update, reported Thursday that total Group like-for-like revenue grew 1%, while total revenue was flat. Looking ahead, the company said management's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



In the 46 weeks to May 14, on a channel basis, digital revenue grew by 13%, while venues like-for-like revenue was flat.



Grosvenor Casinos' venues like-for-like revenue declined by 1%, impacted by a lower gaming margin. Mecca's venues like-for-like revenue was down 2%, with lower customer visits partially offset by an increased spend per visit.



Grosvenor Casinos' digital channel continued to grow strongly, with revenues up 35% in the period. Mecca's digital revenue grew by 2% in the period.



Rank will announce its preliminary results on August 17.



