Cherkizovo Group / Result of Meeting Cherkizovo Group Announces Results of its Board of Directors Meeting 18-May-2017 / 09:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Cherkizovo Group Announces Results of its Board of Directors Meeting* *Moscow, Russia - 18 May 2017 - PJSC Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces the results of its Board of Directors meeting, which was held on May 17, 2017.* At the meeting, the Board took into consideration the report on Legal Regulation of the Board of Directors, as well as updates on the status of action items previously approved by the Board. The Board approved the first quarter 2017 consolidated financial statements (IFRS) and reviewed the first quarter 2017 financial results press release. The Board took into consideration reports of the chairman of the Audit Committee, the chairman of the Personnel and Remunerations Committee, the chairman of the Investment and Strategic Planning Committee. Following the recommendations of the Personnel and Remunerations Committee, the Board approved the Report on the Board's Self-Assessment Results, and elected Violetta Shimkevich, HR director, as a member of the Management Board increasing its composition to 14 members. The Board also nominated the candidate to the sole executive body of organization controlled by the Company. *For more information please visit or contact* *Cherkizovo Group* *Irina Kravets*, PR Manager, +7 (495) 660 2440 ext. 15171,i.kravets@cherkizovo.com *About Cherkizovo Group* *Cherkizovo Group *isthe largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue reached RUB 82.4 billion in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Cherkizovo Group Lesnaya str. 5B, White Square Office Center, 12th 125047 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 660-24-40 Fax: +7 495 788-32-32 E-mail: info@cherkizovo.com Internet: www.cherkizovo.com ISIN: US1641452032 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: ROM TIDM: CHE Sequence No.: 4208 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 575095 18-May-2017

