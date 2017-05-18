

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) reported profit before tax of 15.6 million pounds for the six months ended March 31 2017 compared to 23.4 million pounds, previous year. The Group noted that its statutory profit before tax reflects exceptional items of 24.6 million pounds and acquired intangible amortisation of 8.8 million pounds. Profit to equity holders of the parent decreased to 13.4 million pounds or 11.35 pence per share from 17.0 million pounds or 13.44 pence per share. First-half adjusted profit before tax increased to 49.1 million pounds from 46.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 32.72 pence compared to 29.86 pence.



First-half total revenue increased to 203.2 million pounds from 194.2 million pounds, previous year. Underlying revenues were down 2%.



Andrew Rashbass, CEO, said: 'The progress we are seeing gives us confidence that we will meet the board's expectations for the full year. It is in this context that the board has changed its dividend policy to increase the dividend to approximately 40% of adjusted earnings each year.'



The board approved a 26% increase in the interim dividend to 8.8 pence per share, to be paid to shareholders on June 22.



