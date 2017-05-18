

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's house price growth eased in April as authorities imposed restrictions on property market.



House prices increased in 58 out of 70 cities tracked by the government, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday. In March, 62 cities reported price growth.



In April, prices declined in 8 cities and remained unchanged in 4, data revealed.



Beijing prices rose 0.2 per cent in April, while prices declined by 0.2 percent in Shanghai. At the same time, house prices in Shenzhen remained unchanged.



On a yearly basis, house prices increased in 69 cities in April.



