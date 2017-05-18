BOSTON, MA and GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- GSX Solutions [http://de.gsx.com], the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications, today announced its new localized website to better address the needs of German speaking markets. Already trusted by long term German customers and partners, GSX is happy to expand its reach with a tailored suite of products and sales team. German speaking staff is available for demos and inquiries at sales@gsx.com.

The GSX Solutions Suite of tools includes:

End-User Experience and Performance Monitoring for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, OneDrive for Business, Cisco IronPort, BlackBerry UEM and IBM applications.

Office 365 Management Tools to track and boost, such as:

Office 365 Performance Monitoring,

Office 365 Usage Reports,

Office 365 Security Audit Reports,

Office 365 User and License Administration,

Yammer and SharePoint Social Analytics.

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and management solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications. At the core of GSX's mission is the end-user experience, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted service delivery. GSX Monitoring provides exceptional user satisfaction within complex on-premises, hybrid, and cloud scenarios by providing IT teams with deep insights into the user experience. GSX Management for Office 365 includes powerful usage reporting, security auditing, and enterprise-class administration. GSX is an IBM Business Partner as well as a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit http://de.gsx.com.

