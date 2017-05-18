Airbiquity Introduces OTAmatic for Connected Vehicle Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Updates and Data Management

Leader in Connected Vehicle Services Launches New OTA Solution Addressing High-Priority Needs of Automakers and Suppliers

SEATTLE, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced the launch of OTAmatic', an industry-leading automotive over-the-air (OTA) solution that orchestrates and automates software updates and data management for connected vehicles.

New vehicle operation, performance, and features are increasingly reliant on software and data to function as designed. As such, the ability for automakers and suppliers to update software and modify data collection after vehicle purchase is quickly becoming crucial to managing the lifecycle of the vehicle, consumer driving experience, and continued realization of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle to everything (V2X) communications, and autonomous driving. The benefits of automotive OTA are multifaceted, including recall cost and cybersecurity mitigation, operations optimization, increased customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, and new opportunities for monetizing and expanding connected vehicle ecosystems. But planning and executing automotive OTA for millions of vehicles around the world is progressively complex given the sophistication of modern vehicle architectures and proliferation of electronic components, sensors, and systems from a wide-variety of suppliers.

Airbiquity's OTAmatic solution takes the complexity out of automotive OTA by reliably and securely orchestrating and automating multi-ECU software updates and data management-at scale. This production-ready product has been specifically designed and engineered for automotive; can be purchased at the component level or as an end-to-end solution; can be deployed in the Airbiquity cloud, leading public clouds, or on-premise in customer data centers; and includes the following features:

Over-the-Air Orchestration : Policy-driven dependency, rollback, and recovery

: Policy-driven dependency, rollback, and recovery End-to-End Security : Standards-based certification, authentication, and encryption

: Standards-based certification, authentication, and encryption Data Management Framework : Dynamic data collection and upgradable analytics

: Dynamic data collection and upgradable analytics Bandwidth & Storage Management : Intelligent network selection, data caching, and transfer

: Intelligent network selection, data caching, and transfer Consumer Interaction & Privacy : Customized notifications, prompts, and consent

: Customized notifications, prompts, and consent Campaign Management: Campaign creation, approvals, reporting, and administration

"Airbiquity OTAmatic comes at an essential time for the automotive industry given the complexities of the OTA service delivery landscape," said Roger Lanctot, Associate Director - Global Automotive Practice, at Strategy Analytics. "Airbiquity's been doing automotive telematics from the beginning, and understands the technology and customer requirements for mission critical solutions like OTA. We're not surprised to see a robust OTA offering from Airbiquity, and expect OTAmatic will receive widespread consideration from automakers and suppliers looking for a fully featured ready to deploy OTA solution."

"With deep expertise and tenure in connected vehicle services, Airbiquity is well equipped to bring an innovative OTA offering to market that best serves the unique needs of automotive," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "Our team committed to developing the best production-ready OTA product possible, and we've delivered on that with OTAmatic. The product has received fantastic market feedback so far, and we look forward to multiple customer deployments in the very near future."

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

