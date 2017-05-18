COUP Announces Paris Expansion With Gogoro

COUP to begin deploying 600 Gogoro Smartscooters' in Paris this Summer

PARIS, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Gogoro®, a technology leader transforming how innovation is bridging sustainable energy and urban transportation, today announced its Smartscooter' will be part of the COUP expansion in Paris which will be launched this summer with 600 Smartscooters'. COUP, a subsidiary of Bosch, launched its e-scooter sharing service in Berlin in August 2016 with 200 Smartscooters' and expanded to 1000 in March 2017.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513495/Gogoro_Coup_Fleet.jpg

"We have received a lot of positive feedback for the COUP eScooter sharing in Berlin since launching last August. The opportunity to experience a city quickly, flexibly, and without any fuss on the stylish Gogoro Smartscooters has proven extremely popular. The success in Berlin is motivating us to bring greater mobility to another European capital, so today we are announcing our Paris launch this summer," says Mat Schubert, CEO of COUP Mobility GmbH. "Gogoro has been supporting with features to make our innovative sharing service even better and more user friendly. We are confident Parisians will enjoy the ease of use and overall experience."

Paris is one of the most congested cities in Europe with urban transport plagued by traffic problems. It is also one of the top scooter cities in the world so Paris is a natural next step. COUP and Gogoro want to deliver positive alternatives to urban mobility that can be available to all city residents.

"Gogoro and COUP are focused on delivering new services that encourage consumer adoption of more sustainable transportation choices like the Smartscooter. The COUP e-scooter sharing model has been proven successful in Berlin and we are looking forward to introducing it in Paris this summer with the same success," said Horace Luke, co-founder and CEO of Gogoro. "We created Gogoro to be a technology company integrating innovation and sustainable energy to create new business models, services and products that ignite urban residents and city governments to embrace sustainable energy with the new fuel of the future."

As in Berlin, the COUP service will be available in select central Paris districts and customers will be able to park them in dedicated two-wheel parking zones within the COUP service area. The COUP service will be available to anyone with a Class B driver's license or an international driver's license and is of legal age. Through the COUP app, customers can locate and reserve the closest Smartscooter' without any hassle. The app will be available in summer 2017 in French for iOS and Android. Like Berlin, the pricing model in Paris is straightforward and easy for users to calculate: users are charged in 30-minute increments, known as rides.

Gogoro Smartscooter'

Gogoro introduced its first Gogoro Smartscooter' EV and the Gogoro Energy Network at the Consumer Electronics Show in early 2015 and launched it in Taipei, Taiwan in August 2015. The Gogoro Smartscooter' EV was the world's first high-performance, smart electric two-wheel vehicle with swappable batteries.

Key Gogoro Smartscooter Facts

More than 20,000 Gogoro Smartscooter' EVs sold

60+ million kilometers ridden by customers

350 GoStation® battery swapping stations deployed across Taiwan

More than 12,000 battery swaps per day

Nearly 3 million liters of gasoline saved, 5.7 million kilograms less CO2 emitted and nearly 5,000 kilograms less NOx emitted.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011, Gogoro is putting energy into things that matter. With a mission to deliver consumer innovations that will improve how the world's most populated cities distribute and utilize energy, the company is enabling the transformation of megacities into smart cities. Gogoro is working toward a better future by putting power in the hands of everyone - to move us all forward, faster.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/395232/Gogoro___Logo.jpg