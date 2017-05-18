REYKJAVIK, Iceland, 2017-05-18 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Analytica Composite Leading Indicator (CLI) for Iceland rose by 0.1 per cent in April. However, the values for February and March were revised downwards. The CLI still indicates growth above long term trend.



Three of the six components rise on the previous month with the largest impact being due to the increase of the value of fish catches and the increase merchandise imports. All components are adjusted for seasonality and long term trend. The long-term trend of some important CLI components remains strong. The main risk factors continue to include some external factors mainly in relation to the geopolitical situation.



Turning points of the CLI tend to precede turning points in economic activity relative to trend by approximately six months. Economic activity is measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) published by the Statistical Bureau of Iceland. The calculation of Analytica's CLI is based on methodology adopted by the OECD.



There are six components of Analytica's CLI. These are: Fish catches, inflation adjusted debit card turnover, number of tourists visiting Iceland, the MSCI World equities index, inflation adjusted imports and the Gallup Index of Consumer Confidence. For April, one of the six underlying components is strengthening year on year. However, three of the six components rise on the previous month.



Table 1 shows the development of the CLI during the past twelve months. The value for April rises by 0.1 per cent to 100.4. This value serves as an indicator to economic activity six months into the future, i.e. October 2017. A value of 100 indicates GDP in line with its long-term trend.



Table 1. Analytica's CLI 2016-2017 Change in % Indication Index on month YOY for month 2016 April 101.4 -0.1 % 1.6 % Oct. 2016 May 101.3 -0.1 % 1.5 % Nov. June 101.2 -0.1 % 1.2 % Dec. July 101.2 0.0 % 0.9 % Jan. 2017 August 101.2 0.0 % 0.6 % Feb. September 101.2 0.0 % 0.4 % March October 101.0 -0.2 % 0.1 % April November 100.7 -0.3 % -0.4 % May December 100.3 -0.4 % -1.0 % June 2017 January 100.0 -0.3 % -1.5 % July February 100.1 0.1 % -1.4 % August March 100.3 0.2 % -1.1 % Sept. April 100.4 0.1 % -1.0 % Oct.



The May Composite Leading Indicator is scheduled for release on June 26, 2017.



Further information is provided by Analytica's CEO, Mr. Yngvi Hardarson Tel. +354 5278890 - email: yngvi@analytica.is