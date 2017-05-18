Valmet: Valmet hires a record number of summer trainees: nearly 500 young people to work and train for the summer in Finland

Valmet Corporation's press release, May 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

This summer, more than 400 students will work at Valmet as summer trainees, and around 100 young people from elementary and high schools will work at the company through a Finnish "Tutustu työelämään ja tienaa" summer job introduction program.

Valmet will employ summer trainees in 16 locations, with largest number of trainees in Tampere and Jyväskylä. Most of the summer employees will work in engineering functions, customer service, sales, marketing, product development and financial administration. Around 200 summer workers will be employed in production.

"Close interaction with students is important for Valmet, and summer jobs serve this purpose perfectly. Each year, summer employees are an important part of our workplace community, and we appreciate their feedback on Valmet as a workplace. We will also provide them with feedback on their work, to help them develop into the professionals of the future," says Julia Macharey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Valmet.

In addition to providing summer jobs, Valmet and Children and Youth Foundation have a cooperation program ongoing. The program enables 100 young people to develop their working life skills at Valmet. The young people selected to participate in the program are either unemployed or are participating in preparatory education for vocational training (VALMA). The first group of 45 participants worked at Valmet in April, and the second phase of the program will begin in the fall. The other program partners are Academic Work and WorkPilots. Read more about the unique program. (http://www.valmet.com/fi/media/uutiset/lehdistotiedotteet/2017/valmet-ja-lasten-ja-nuorten-saatio-aloittavat-ainutlaatuisen-ohjelman-viela-vahvuuksiaan-etsivien-nuorten-tyollistymisen-edistamiseksi/)

Valmet supports the Responsible Summer Job 2017 campaign

For the third consecutive year, Valmet is participating in the Responsible Summer Job campaign. The campaign was started by T-Media and the Economic Information Office (TAT) in cooperation with corporate partners. The target of the campaign is to challenge companies to increase the amount and quality of summer jobs offered. Valmet wants to promote responsible practices to ensure the traineeships are safe and fair, and to give meaningful opportunities and experiences for the trainees.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For more information, please contact:

Johanna Alasuutari, Manager, Talent Management, EMEA, Valmet, tel. +358 50 577 9189

Emilia Peltola, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. + 358 50 540 9747

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.fi (http://www.valmet.fi/), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

