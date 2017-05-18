Hulot is a well-known journalist and environmentalist which has had a leading role in the French Green Party (Europe Écologie-Les Verts) in the past, and has always supported solar through his foundation.

Nicolas Hulot has been named new France's new energy and environment minister in the cabinet led by the new prime minister Edouard Philippe. Hulot's ministry, which under the previous government was named Ministry of Energy, Ecology and Sustainable Development (MEEM), has been renamed into Ministry of the Ecological and Solidarity-based Transition.

Hulot, who was a candidate in the primary of the Green Party (Europe Écologie-Les Verts) to the 2012 French presidential election, is a famous journalist and environmentalist that became popular thanks to its documentary tv show "Ushuaïa Nature", whose slogan is "wonder is the first step towards respect." ...

