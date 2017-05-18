

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) announced key restructuring actions in its International operations. In South Africa, Isuzu will acquire GM's light commercial vehicle manufacturing and GM will cease manufacturing and sales of Chevrolet in the domestic market. The company will focus its GM India manufacturing operations on producing vehicles for export only. The Chevrolet brand will be phased out of both markets by the end of 2017.



GM International will streamline its regional headquarters office in Singapore, which will retain responsibility for strategic oversight of the remaining regional business and markets, including Australia and New Zealand, India, Korea and Southeast Asia.



Stefan Jacoby, President, GM International, said: 'In India, our exports have tripled over the past year, and this will remain our focus going forward. We determined that the increased investment required for an extensive and flexible product portfolio would not deliver a leadership position or long-term profitability in the domestic market.'



GM expects to realize annual savings of approximately $100 million and plans to take a charge of approximately $500 million in the second quarter of 2017. About $200 million of the special charge will be cash expenses.



'These actions will further allow us to focus our resources on winning in the markets where we have strong franchises and see greater opportunity,' said GM President Dan Ammann.



