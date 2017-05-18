

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer prices increased for the fourth successive month in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.0 percent rise in March.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy increased the most by 5.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent from March, when it dropped by 0.1 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that import prices grew 5.3 percent yearly in March, following a 5.8 percent increase in the prior month.



The export price index went up 2.6 percent in March from a year ago, just above the 2.5 percent climb in February.



