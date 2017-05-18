

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate based on ILO norms unexpectedly dropped in the first quarter to its lowest level in five years, preliminary data from INSEE showed Thursday.



The ILO unemployment rate fell to 9.6 percent from 10 percent in each of the previous three quarters. Economists had expected the figure to hold steady.



The jobless rate was the lowest since the first quarter of 2012 when it was 9.5 percent.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, eased for a second consecutive quarter. The figure fell to 22.3 percent from 23.7 percent to mark the lowest level since the third quarter of 2011.



The unemployment rate for metropolitan France also dropped in the first quarter to 9.3 percent from 9.7 percent seen in each of the previous three quarters. The figure was the lowest since the second quarter of 2012, equaling the rate registered then.



The number of unemployed in metropolitan France decreased by 115,000 to 2.7 million persons.



