SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- With the goal of enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to achieve higher productivity with advanced and secure work processes made simple, Canon today announced the launch of the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) C355i, C3500i and 4500i series of multifunction devices (MFDs) integrated with uniFLOW online, a secure cloud print management software.

Launched at the Canon Think Big Leadership Business Series 2017, the event was graced by Ms. Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry. Addressing the recommendations made by the Committee on The Future Economy (CFE), Ms. Sim Ann spoke about the strategies to support the transformation of SMEs while enabling local businesses to build deep capabilities and stay relevant in the global economy. In alignment with this, the award-winning iR-ADV line was designed to address the concerns of onsite server maintenance and document management security in the cloud platform amongst SMEs.

Built to raise the bar of document management solutions by offering a user-friendly platform that maximises cost saving, the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE series enables SMEs to manage their print and document solution environment securely while dispensing with local servers.

"Canon understands that small and medium-sized enterprises often seek a fine balance between security, flexibility for scalability and costs," said Mr. Vincent Low, Director and General Manager, Business Imaging Solutions, Canon Singapore. "With this integration, the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE offers innovative document management solutions that enables our customers to achieve a high-level of security without the costs and commitment to server infrastructure."

Security made easy

With the uniFLOW Online solution, users may print, scan and send confidential documents with the iR-ADV MFDs while being assured that sensitive information will not stray beyond intended recipients. Secure print jobs stay within the enterprise local network and are released only upon authentication.

Maximise Control with Cloud

The versatility of the new solution on the iR-ADV MFDs enables collection of usage statistics to take place at the cloud level. Administrators will be able to review the usage associated with printing, copying and scanning anytime, anywhere, as long as they have access to the URL. The reporting capabilities ensure easy tracking of usage for accurate cost allocations by user groups and help organisations monitor print volume to address corporate sustainability goals.

High degree of flexibility

Where mobility and adaptability are integral to supporting a competitive workforce, the new iR-ADV MFDs offers a fluid and mobile printing solution. Users may exercise flexibility in fulfilling their document management needs from compatible devices and even modify document output finishing options before the print job is released.

In combination with the other security features such as the standard Hard Disk Drive (HDD) encryption function on the new generation iR-ADV platform, Canon's full range of iR-ADV multifunction devices empowers SMEs with the assurance of security while realising higher efficiencies in workflows and high-quality print output.

Availability

The iR-ADV C355i, C3500i and 4500i series with uniFLOW Online are now available from Canon Singapore and at all Canon authorised imaging solution partners.

Appendix

The new Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE line was launched at the Canon Think Big Leadership Business Series 2017. Held at the Marina Mandarin Hotel and co-organised by The Business Times, the convention hosted a panel of expert speakers who unpacked some of the recent strategies announced by the Committee on the Future Economy, and provided insights on how to apply them on the go.

For more information on the innovative features on the latest additions to the new iR-ADV series, please refer to the enclosed appendix A.

About Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Canon is a global leader in photographic and digital imaging solutions. Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the headquarters for South & Southeast Asia driving sales, marketing and service strategies. Besides handling the domestic market, the company covers 22 other regions including subsidiaries in India, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The parent company Canon Inc. has a global network of close to 300 companies and employs close to 200,000 people worldwide. It is dedicated to the advancement in technology and innovation and commits more than 8% of its total revenue each year to R&D. Canon is consistently one of the top few companies to earn the most number of patents over the last 20 years. As a Fortune Global 500 company, Canon is guided by its kyosei philosophy that focuses on living and working together for the common good.

More information is available at www.canon.com.sg.

APPENDIX A

Canon completes its award-winning New Generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE Generation 3 line-up with the addition of three new series

The new iR-ADV line offers a user-centric and personalised platform designed to enable greater workplace productivity in today's offices

SINGAPORE Canon today marked the completion of its imageRUNNER ADVANCE (iR-ADV) new generation line-up with the launch of iR-ADV C355i, iR-ADV C3500i and iR-ADV 4500i series. The new additions aim to deliver exceptional user experience not only to the end users, but also to the administrators. Combining intuitive usability and excellent connectivity with seamless operability, the latest multi-function devices (MFDs) are set to become an integral part of today's complex office eco-system.

"The modern office environment requires smart office solutions to drive productivity in workflows and connectivity for the mobile workforce while ensuring a high level of document security," said Vincent Low, Director and General Manager, Business Imaging Solutions, Canon Singapore. "The latest iR-ADV series feature innovative functionalities that complement the current and future needs of today's work environments, while ensuring that the user experience remains seamless with possibilities for the personalisation of individual workflows."

Intuitive user experience optimises workflow efficiencies

The new iR-ADV series offer an intuitive user experience with familiar smartphone-like navigation such as swiping and pinching for simple steering across the local user interface. Besides intuitive operation, the usability of the MFDs is enhanced with My ADVANCE that enables the personalisation of settings and workflows.

Designed to streamline workflows and take into account the nature of tasks, users can customise display language, initial display screen, frequently-used settings, address lists and more to suit their preferences. Users can benefit from the same level of customisation via My ADVANCE Synchronisation, where personal settings are synchronised automatically amongst a fleet of up to ten different Generation 3 devices in a networked environment for improved efficiencies.

Seamless connectivity ideal for the new age offices

Modern workflows require connection to varied external sources and functions in a flexible manner to suit today's on-the-move workforce. The new iR-ADV series fulfills the requirements of such agile working environments by supporting a wide range of mobile document handling applications such as Apple® AirPrint®, Google Cloud Print and MOPRIA™, as well as Canon PRINT Business. The seamless mobile connectivity allows users to execute critical tasks efficiently, and transfer documents anywhere, anytime, via their connected smart devices.

Intelligent fleet management raises operational productivity

The latest iR-ADV series provides valuable resource optimisation features through its many device management capabilities targeted at boosting the efficiencies of administrators. Administrators can easily retrieve usage reports for tracking and cost controlling, as well as manage different levels of device access for personnel, including guest and temporary users. Other time-saving capabilities include quick installing during device relocation or new fleet deployment, and the ease of providing remote troubleshooting at any time.

Key product specifications

iR-ADV C355i

- Printable up to A4 in colour and monochrome

- Available in 35 pages per minute

iR-ADV C3500i

- Printable up to A3 in colour and monochrome

- Available in 30 / 25 / 20 pages per minute

iR-ADV 4500i

- Printable up to A3 in monochrome

- Available in 51 / 45 / 35 / 25 pages per minute

