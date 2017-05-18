

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.K. retail sales data for April. Sales are forecast to grow 1.1 percent on month, reversing a 1.8 percent fall in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Swiss franc, it fell against the yen.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8578 against the euro, 1.2715 against the Swiss franc, 1.2982 against the U.S. dollar and 143.92 against the yen.



