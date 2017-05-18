SAI Global announces appointment of Rob Van Straten to bolster international expansion of IT and GRC management solutions

SYDNEY, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global is pleased to announce the appointment of technology, governance, risk and compliance (GRC) specialist Rob Van Straten to head the company's commercial division. Leveraging his expertise, extensive network and industry knowledge, Rob will be initially responsible for the company's risk products and service business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Primarily tasked with expanding the company's presence throughout EMEA, Rob has extensive experience growing GRC businesses and joins SAI Global from NASDAQ BWise where he was the Global Head of Sales & Professional Services.

Originally from the Netherlands and fluent in three languages, Rob has worked extensively across the globe, both at private and public companies, predominantly in complex sales environments. He is recognised as a GRC thought leader, valued public speaker and content publisher in the field. Adding to his strength, Rob's experience as a founding owner of QSight IT, a storage, IT security and networking solutions provider, has helped him develop a unique understanding of operational demands and risk management requirements across the entire organisational structure.

"To achieve SAI Global's growth targets within the EMEA technology, risk and compliance market, we need the best talent, and I believe Rob offers this and more. His fresh thinking, extensive experience and deep understanding of the international technology and GRC landscape will help lead SAI Global to realise its potential in this market," said Paul Butcher, SAI Global's Chief Commercial Officer.

Continuing the strategy for investment in SAI Global's market-leading suite of risk management software and online learning solutions, the company is ideally positioned to leverage increased future demand in EMEA for technology, governance, risk and compliance solutions.

"SAI Global's powerful GRC software and online learning product suite is well-positioned to quickly expand their current EMEA market share as companies strive to strengthen their risk culture," said Rob Van Straten. "The new General Data Protection Regulation in May 2018 is likely to drive immediate interest in SAI Global's IT Risk Manager which offers an excellent platform from which to manage IT Risk."

"I predict the company's Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) risk management software and knowledge offering will experience strong demand from Europe's developed democratic economies due to increasing regulations and a focus on ensuring worker's safety and protecting the environment," said Mr Van Straten.

Rob also expects SAI Global to become a strong player in Europe's Integrated Risk Management market as the company's GRC management software Compliance 360 evolves to emulate the success experienced in the American market.

About SAI Global:

At SAI Global, we make Intelligent Risk possible by helping organisations proactively manage risk to achieve business excellence, growth, sustainability and ultimately, create trust.

Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of world-class tech platforms, services and advisory capabilities that operate across the entire lifecycle allowing businesses to focus on opportunities presented by uncertainty. Together, these tools and knowledge enable customers to develop a holistic, integrated view of risk. In Australia, we are also a leading provider of settlement related services; company, personal and property information.

SAI Global Limited's head office is located in Sydney, Australia. We employ more than 2,000 people across 29 countries and 51 locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. www.saiglobal.com.

