

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell on Thursday as U.S. political turmoil continued to keep investors nervous. Besieged from all sides, the Trump administration appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russia's involvement in the U.S. presidential election last year.



That followed a report from The New York Times that former FBI Director James Comey had composed a memorandum recording the President's request to drop an investigation of Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 14.30 points or 0.46 percent to 3,090.14 as data showed home price growth in China's biggest cities softened in April due to stricter restrictions on property purchases. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 157 points or 0.62 percent at 25,136 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit 2-1/2-week lows as the yen's recent strength on fading expectations for continuous Fed rate-hike actions through 2017 and the allegations surrounding Trump's Russian ties overshadowed strong GDP data.



The Nikkei average fell 261.02 points or 1.32 percent to 19,553.86, the lowest level since May 2. The broader Topix index also closed 1.32 percent lower at 1,555.01.



Exporters such as Canon, Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Sony lost 1-2 percent. Energy majors Inpex Corp, Japan Petroleum and JX Holdings fell between 1.5 percent and 2.2 percent.



The yen showed muted response to GDP data, which showed that the economy grew an annualized 2.2 percent in the first three months of 2017, exceeding forecasts for 1.7 percent and up from the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in the previous three months.



Australian shares tumbled amid continued declines in banking stocks in the wake of concerns over the new tax on banks and the uncertain path for Trump's administration. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 47.70 points or 0.82 percent to 5,738.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 45.70 points or 0.79 percent at 5,775.50.



Westpac tumbled 3.1 percent on going ex-dividend while the other three banks fell between 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent. Mining and oil stocks also closed broadly lower. Fairfax Media soared 6.9 percent after it received a takeover bid worth as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion) from another private equity firm.



The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with Australia's unemployment rate unexpectedly falling to 5.7 percent in April mainly due to the creation of more than 37,000 part-time jobs, while a closely-watched measure of inflation expectations weakened slightly in May.



Seoul shares fell modestly and the local currency hit its lowest level in nearly one week as worries over U.S. political risks dented investor demand for riskier assets. The benchmark Kospi slid 6.26 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 2,286.82, dragged down by cosmetics and insurance stocks.



Mounting political uncertainty in the U.S. weighed on New Zealand stocks, with the benchmark NZX-50 index closing down 50.74 points or 0.68 percent at 7,371.76. Dual-listed banks, Xero and Fletcher Building paced the decliners.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.3 percent.



U.S. stocks fell the most in eight months on Wednesday and the dollar sold off as political turmoil in Washington spurred uncertainty over President Trump's ability to deliver on his economic agenda. The Dow and the S&P 500 fell about 1.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost as much as 2.6 percent.



