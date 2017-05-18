

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro fell against its key counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The euro hit a 6-day low of 123.39 against the yen, down from an early high of 124.11.



The single currency reversed from an early high of 0.8610 against the pound, edging down to 0.8577.



The euro pared gains to 1.0900 against the Swiss franc, from a high of 1.0928 hit at 6:15 pm ET.



The euro retreated to 1.1121 against the greenback, from an early 6-month high of 1.1172.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 122.00 against the yen, 0.845 against the pound, 1.08 against the franc and 1.10 against the greenback.



