

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker AG () Thursday reported a surge in fiscal 2017 net income to 312 million euros from 181 million euros a year ago.



Revenue for the fiscal year increased to 6.476 billion euros from 6.387 billion euros last year. Sugar segment revenues were down from the prior year.



Further, the company expects an increase in consolidated group revenue of 6.7 to 7.00 billion euros for the fiscal 2017/18. Sugar and fruit segmental revenues are expected to increase moderately. Crop Energies' revenues are expected in a range of 725 million to 800 euros.



The company has proposed a dividend of 0.45 euro, up from 0.30 euro last year.



