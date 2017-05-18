Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Virgin Trains, a UK train operating company, is moving its workforce to Box. In 2016, the company chose Box to power internal and external collaboration, mobile access to content and document security. It has now deployed Box to more than 1,500 employees.

"We like our technology to run as smoothly as our trains so that our staff can do their best work behind the scenes: making customer journeys amazing," said John Sullivan, CIO at Virgin Trains. "With Box, all of our content is in one place, available anywhere, anytime and on any device which is useful when you're travelling at 125mph around the country. Box has helped to transform the way we work internally so that we're all using our time effectively!"

"Virgin Trains is harnessing the power of cloud to improve its workforce," said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA. "We're delighted to be part of its west coast digital transformation by powering their cloud content management strategy."

Virgin Trains is known for its long-distance passenger services which connect six of the UK's largest cities: London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Edinburgh. In addition to providing a customer-focused train service, the company prides itself in delivering world-class technology to its workforce.

It has chosen Box to:

Enable employees to access information from any device so they can work from multiple offices, as well as on Virgin Trains using Virgin's on-train Wi-Fi

Provide extra levels of security and encryption through Box's Governance offering

Streamline processes and collaboration, using Box's Workflow capability, to launch the new Virgin Trains Onboard Entertainment System

Improve team collaboration which empowers employees to work in smarter more efficient ways

Finally, by using Box Zones, Virgin Trains is able to store its data in Europe making it fully compliant with EU regulations.

Box makes it easy for more than 71,000 organisations around the world to share, access, and collaborate on files securely. The company serves 64% of the Fortune 500, including global enterprises like Amadeus, AstraZeneca, Faber Faber, General Electric, P&G, Schneider Electric, and more.

About Virgin Trains

Virgin Azuma is set to revolutionise UK travel when it arrives on the east coast in 2018. With 65 trains providing an extra 12,200 seats for a new and expanded timetable, the fleet of Virgin Azumas will increase capacity into King's Cross by 28 per cent during peak time.

The combined network connects some of the nation's most iconic destinations including Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, York and London.

Virgin Trains is committed to delivering a high speed, high frequency service, offering shorter journey times, more comfortable travel and excellent customer service. Customers consistently rate Virgin Trains as one of the top long-distance rail franchise operators in the National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS) commissioned by industry watchdog, Transport Focus.

On the East Coast route, £140m is being invested to create a more personalised travel experience. We have already invested £21m to completely revamp our existing fleet and customers can now benefit from 42 additional services (22,000 extra seats) per week between Edinburgh and London. 2018 will see the introduction of completely new Azuma trains being built in the UK by Hitachi.

The West Coast route has a proud record of challenging the status quo from introducing tilting Pendolino trains, to a pioneering automated delay repay scheme and becoming the first franchised rail operator to offer m-Tickets for all ticket types.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionise how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 71,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.

