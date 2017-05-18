Electrodes for Medical Devices Market Size Worth $2.0 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalelectrodes for medical devices marketis expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic and other diseases such as heart diseases, Parkinson's Disease (PD), Alzheimer's disease, brain disorders, Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN or TGN), sinusitis, tinnitus, Raynaud's disease, fibromyalgia, circulatory disturbances, gout, and body ache, across the globe.

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) is one of the advancements in medical technology in which small incisions are made in the body for laparoscopy, endoscopy, arthroscopy, and other surgical procedures. This procedure is gaining popularity owing to faster recovery, lesser postsurgical infections, pain, & major bleeding, reduced scarring, and high accuracy benefits. In 2015, over 20.0 million Americans underwent MIS, which is expected to assist in the growth of this vertical during the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Electrodes For Medical Devices Market Analysis By Type {Diagnostics (ECG, EEG, EMG, ERG, Fetal Scalp), Therapeutics (Pacemaker, TENS, Defibrillator, Electrosurgical)}, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/electrodes-medical-devices-market

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

The diagnostic segment held a profitable revenue share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of heart diseases, fetal distress syndrome, ocular diseases, and neurological disorders make extensive use of Electrocardiogram (ECG), Electroencephalogram (EEG), electrosurgical, and fetal scalp electrodes

The therapeutic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to widened use of medical electrodes in aesthetic surgeries, RF ablation procedures, neurosurgical procedures, and acute & chronic pain treatments

Defibrillator and electrosurgical electrodes are projected to hold substantial market share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advanced development of wearable defibrillator that constantly monitors the cardiac rhythms of the wearer and identifies & notifies the user about the occurrence of any abnormality and helps regain the normal heart functionality

North America is expected to dominate the medical electrodes market during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of CVDs, changing lifestyle of individuals, and presence of target population in the U.S. and Canada . In addition, the presence of advanced technologies with electrodes such as hydrogel and dry electrodes in the region are expected to spur the medical electrodes market growth.

is expected to dominate the medical electrodes market during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of CVDs, changing lifestyle of individuals, and presence of target population in the U.S. and . In addition, the presence of advanced technologies with electrodes such as hydrogel and dry electrodes in the region are expected to spur the medical electrodes market growth. Some of the key players in medical electrodes market are 3M Healthcare; Boston Scientific Corporation; GE Healthcare; C.R Bard Inc.; CONMED Corporation; Medtronic; Natus Medical Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; and Philips Healthcare

Grand View Research has segmented the global electrodes for medical devices market on the basis of type and region:

Electrodes For Medical Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Diagnostics Electrocardiogram (ECG) Electroencephalogram (EEG) Electromyogram (EMG) Electroretinogram (ERG) Fetal Scalp Other Therapeutics Pacemaker Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator (TENS) Defibrillator Electrosurgical Other

Electrodes For Medical Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



