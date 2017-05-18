EXCHANGE NOTICE 18.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 19.5.2017



32 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 19.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 18.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 19.5.2017



32 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 19.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632106