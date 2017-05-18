The Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has forwarded to the World Trade Organization a draft quality order on solar modules announced by Energy Minister Piyush Goyal a week earlier.

The draft order, Quality Control Solar Photovoltaics, Systems, Devices and Components Goods Order 2017, which has been forwarded to the World Trade Organization (WTO), will apply to all future purchases of solar modules by power companies in India.

With the new order, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...