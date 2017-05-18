WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 17-May-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,357,521.15 10.6352
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,769,772.48 14.6411
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 793,710.01 17.5786
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,407,922.82 16.5439
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 17/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,609,493.19 10.1685
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,591,750.02 10.1688
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,803,100.39 13.3792
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,303.16 14.2049
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,214,668.12 16.9646
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,610,719.39 17.1124
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,894,559.70 11.9719
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4060000 USD 72,753,285.08 17.9195
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,346,461.64 19.4211
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,051,377.50 17.8436
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,559,983.95 14.7168
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 310,205.15 14.7717
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,313,678.89 15.8275
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,329,126.13 18.4601
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,300,016.36 16.3122
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,275,314.73 10.6073
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,287,992.61 18.3973
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 297,126.28 18.5704
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,652,469.33 18.6099
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 17/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,262,218.88 17.3985
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,436,903.87 17.3981
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,442,769.46 13.7899
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,349,324.37 17.7571
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,128,481.44 15.1888
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,189,890.36 10.3163
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,157,014.73 18.0865
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,298,248.00 15.1376
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 241,824.32 16.1216
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,882,268.77 5.8122
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,362,018.53 18.2434
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,940.94 15.5376
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 894,584.16 13.7628
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,511,184.24 17.1999
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 292,233.94 18.2646
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,583,782.90 18.3784
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 16,949,762.71 18.6261
