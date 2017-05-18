

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 17-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,357,521.15 10.6352



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,769,772.48 14.6411



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 793,710.01 17.5786



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,407,922.82 16.5439



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 17/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,609,493.19 10.1685



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,591,750.02 10.1688



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,803,100.39 13.3792



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,303.16 14.2049



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,214,668.12 16.9646



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,610,719.39 17.1124



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,894,559.70 11.9719



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4060000 USD 72,753,285.08 17.9195



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,346,461.64 19.4211



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,051,377.50 17.8436



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,559,983.95 14.7168



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 310,205.15 14.7717



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,313,678.89 15.8275



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,329,126.13 18.4601



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,300,016.36 16.3122



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,275,314.73 10.6073



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,287,992.61 18.3973



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 297,126.28 18.5704



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,652,469.33 18.6099



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 17/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,262,218.88 17.3985



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,436,903.87 17.3981



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,442,769.46 13.7899



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,349,324.37 17.7571



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,128,481.44 15.1888



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,189,890.36 10.3163



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,157,014.73 18.0865



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,298,248.00 15.1376



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 241,824.32 16.1216



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,882,268.77 5.8122



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,362,018.53 18.2434



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,940.94 15.5376



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 894,584.16 13.7628



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,511,184.24 17.1999



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 292,233.94 18.2646



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,583,782.90 18.3784



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 16,949,762.71 18.6261



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX