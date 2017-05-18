

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in April, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales volume including auto fuel grew 2.3 percent month-on-month, reversing a 1.4 percent drop in March. This was the fastest growth since January 2016, and above the expected rate of 1.1 percent.



Likewise, retail sales excluding auto fuel climbed 2 percent in contrast to March's 1.2 percent decrease. Economists had forecast a moderate 1 percent expansion.



On a yearly basis, overall sales volume growth doubled to 4 percent in April from 2 percent in March. Sales were forecast to rise 2.1 percent.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales climbed 4.5 percent, following March's 2.8 percent increase. Economists had expected sales to climb 2.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX