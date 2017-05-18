Huawei Holds the Fifth Power Summit with Partners in AUW

Showcasing One-Stop ICT Solutions and Sharing International Best Practices in Building Smart Grids

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As Africa's largest electric power exhibition, African Utility Week (AUW) 2017 is held in Cape Town of South Africa from May 16 to 18. During the exhibition, Huawei co-hosted its Fifth Power Summit under the theme "Leading New ICT, the Road to Smart Grid". More than 260 government officials, electric power industry executives and experts attended.

Huawei works with partners to provide the platform and ecosystem for building one-stop Smart Grid ICT solutions

Huawei, together with partners demonstrated smart service solutions covering power generation, transmission, transformation, distribution, and consumption.

"The use of Smart Grids is being unfolded. Leveraging Huawei's leading ICT, we have developed major solutions together with our partners. The application of IoT and cloud computing will help power companies enhance operational efficiency and accelerate innovations," commented Jerry Ji, President of Energy Sector, Huawei Enterprise Business Group. "In line with Huawei's 'platform + ecosystem' strategy, we're working with strategic partners such as State Grid Information and Telecommunication Technology Company of China, SAP, Accenture, T-System and Tech Mahindra, to build an open and win-win ecosystem for the electric power industry. Huawei has helped over 170 electric power customers improve their energy management efficiency and ensure safe and reliable operations of grids, to light up and enrich the modern society, and to promote the utilization of renewable energy resources."

Joint innovation of Smart Grid based on the OpenLab

At the Summit, Eskom announced it will join Huawei's OpenLab located in Johannesburg. Huawei and Eskom also announced a Joint Innovation Center at the OpenLab to jointly develop smart grid innovations.

Sean Maritz, CIO of Eskom, said: "Eskom's 2030 vision is to use Smart Grid and digital technologies to achieve operational efficiency, and a reliable and secure way of providing electricity. Huawei is an important player in the area of Smart Grids and we believe that our collaboration will advance innovation to tackle future energy challenges."

Convenient, secure, and cost-effective services delivered through the electric power industry cloud

To help electric power companies in South Africa accelerate their digital transformation, Huawei and T-systems South Africa launched the Electric Power Industry Cloud solution to offer on-demand cloud services at the Summit. As an extension of the Open Telekom Cloud, this solution provides pay-as-you-use industrial applications to greatly lower the thresholds of enterprises' deployment of digital services.

Jiten Lala, from T-Systems, said: "T-Systems is focused on providing simple, secure and affordable cloud services to help customers transform and succeed. The joint Electric Power Industry Cloud solution will bring a new innovative experience to the local electric power market and help customers solve challenges often faced during the deployment of new digital services, such as insufficient investment and lack of skills and ICT infrastructure. Moreover, this solution can free customers from worrying about business cases and enable customers to use affordable digital services."

Diverse global practices

Successfully deployed in power distribution companies of Nigeria, Huawei's Intelligent Meter Reading solution provides reliable technical support for energy conservation and intelligent and modern management. "We have not only improved the efficiency of our operations and management but also promoted the overall intelligent construction of Nigeria's electric power industry and enhanced our international competency," said Anthony Youdeowei, CEO of IKEJA Electric, the largest power distribution company in Nigeria.

