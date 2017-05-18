

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to nearly a 8-1/2-month high of 1.3042 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2936.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 2-day highs of 0.8539 and 1.2773 from early lows of 0.8609 and 1.2683, respectively.



The pound edged up to 144.72 against the yen, from an early near 3-week low of 143.39.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 0.83 against the euro, 1.30 against the franc and 148.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX