Warmth, Emotion and Dynamic Modernity: Discover the New Aesthetics of Corian®

LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

To download the complete press release with images click here

Life, culture, and style evolve. Now experience the evolution of Corian®, as innovative colours and patterns take a bold step forward. Embracing its heritage while moving swiftly to the future, Corian® has created three advanced aesthetics - Concrete, Onyx and Prima - which encompass unparalleled character and personality to satisfy a desire, strike a mood or complete a vision.

Achieved with the use of exclusive technologies, the new aesthetics of Corian® resonate with a diverse international design audience. Generating outstanding potential for decoration and design, these colours embrace a strong visual texture, create dynamic modernity and conjure up warmth and emotion.

"Corresponding with its 50th anniversary in the world of design and architecture, Corian® takes a step ahead in its evolution, introducing three unique and captivating aesthetics - Concrete, Onyx and Prima. Warmth, emotion and dynamic modernity are the keywords which inspired our efforts, aiming at creating a range of top class design materials meeting a variety of fresh trends and styles in both residential and commercial markets. Corian® means design at its best, and we demonstrate it once again today, making it available as a renewed mix of unique visual beauty, durability and superior functionality" says Julie J. Eaton, Global Business Director, DuPont Surfaces.

The new colours belonging to the Concrete, Onyx and Prima aesthetics are commercially available since April 1, 2017 in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The colours belonging to these new aesthetics can be seen on the Corian® website at the following URL: http://www.corian.uk/2017newcolours.

About the Concrete aesthetic of Corian® (including four colours) - The Concrete aesthetic of Corian® is visually subtle but makes a strong statement. It is a foundation upon which to build your design and is a material for the ages. Such is the inspiration of Corian® Concrete, a new aesthetic with the timeless beauty of a subtle surface, and the appeal of modern industrial design. Inspired by an urban landscape, four new, neutral colours, reveal a more discrete side to balance its straightforward design style. Corian® Concrete celebrates design at its best, strength in aesthetics and abundant application possibilities. Its chameleon quality allows it to enhance interior and exterior spaces both traditional and modern.

About the Onyx aesthetic of Corian® (including two colours) - With bold style and visual depth, the Onyx aesthetic of Corian®, appears to float with varying bands of colour, and the added beauty of translucence. Unique, inherent properties allow for the transfer of light, through the surface, to create an ethereal effect. Undulating movement entices the eye, with two colour offerings inspired by the classic onyx stone. The new design aesthetic, that incorporates semi-transparent veining, is beautiful when illuminated from above, and even more spectacular when seemingly illuminated from within. A crisp, modern edge emerges from the play of light and shadow, urging this new aesthetic beyond the boundaries of ordinary design.

About the Prima aesthetic of Corian® (including eight colours) - Discover another dimension with Prima, an exclusive aesthetic of Corian® that celebrates, on-trend, directional designs, and the inherent properties created by Corian® technologies that allow the designs to emerge. Rich, embedded colours provide the development of Prima's aspiring aesthetics. Remarkable patterning, sweeps of movement, and punctuations of colour form the execution for premium style. Natural in inspiration, confident in design, the specially selected hues embody the patterning and colouring of our varied environments. Eight different hues embody our moods and emotions, and whether layered, neutral, boldly patterned, or richly coloured, they offer unique, dynamic aesthetics.

For commercial enquiries about Corian® in the UK:T: +44(0)800-962-116, E: info@corian.co.uk