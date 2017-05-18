Agricultural Enzymes Market Worth 474.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Agricultural Enzymes Marketby Type (Phosphatases, Dehydrogenases, Sulfatases), Product Type (Fertility Products, Growth Enhancing Products), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% to reach USD 474.7 million by 2022 in terms of value.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 77 market data Tables and 77 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Agricultural Enzymes Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-enzymes-market-180483493.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The Agricultural Enzymes Market is growing rapidly owing to factors such as cost savings and increasing demand for biofertilizers. The trend towards sustainable industrial agriculture has created opportunities for agricultural enzyme manufacturers to generate significant revenues by developing enhanced and high-quality products for customers.

The cereals & grains segment, by crop type, is projected to dominate the Agricultural Enzymes Market through 2022.

Cereals & grains are the staple diet in several developing countries, especially for the lower-income and rural population. Urbanization is one of the main factors affecting the demand for cereals & grains because of different lifestyles, calorie requirements, rise in income, and change in food requirements. Agricultural enzymes are used for most cereal crops to enhance the yield as they fertilize the soil and enhance plant growth. The global demand for agricultural enzymes is also expected to increase as cereals are grown in almost all countries.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=180483493

Phosphatases segment dominated the Agricultural Enzymes Market in 2016

The phosphatases segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. Phosphatases are a broad group of enzymes that are capable of catalyzing hydrolysis of esters and anhydrides of phosphoric acid and play a vital role in soil systems. It has the ability to solubilize soil mineral elements.

Fertility segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016

The fertility products segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period followed by growth enhancing products. Soil fertility products containing soil enzymes such as proteases, dehydrogenases, ureases, sulfatases, and amylases are important in catalyzing several vital reactions necessary for the life processes of micro-organisms in soils and the stabilization of soil structure.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=180483493

Europe: Lucrative market for opportunities for the Agricultural Enzymes Market

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of the global Agricultural Enzymes Market. The market in Europe is also projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This region comprises countries such as France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the U.K., and Rest of Europe wherein the Spain is a key producer of various agricultural applications. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Novozymes A/S (Novozymes BioAg) (Denmark), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), and Bayer AG (Germany)

Browse related reports:

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market by Application (Fruits and Vegetables), Form (Liquid and Powder), Source (Bacteria and Fungi), Type (Amylase, Pectinase, Protease, and Cellulase), Product Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fruit-vegetable-processing-enzymes-market-253649892.html

Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Amylases, Cellulases, Proteases, Lipases, and Phytases), Application (Food & Beverages, Cleaning Agents, and Animal Feed), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-enzymes-market-237327836.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets