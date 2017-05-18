A first agreement to start a feasibility study for the project, which also includes the construction of a giant solar plant, was signed in the presence of the country's minister of energy Mohamed Shaker.

A consortium led by German engineering company PSE Engineering GmbH is planning to build a 1 GW vertically integrated solar module manufacturing facility at an unspecified location in Egypt.

The announcement was given by the country's Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, Sahar Nasr, which, along with the Minister of Military Production, Mohamed Saeed Al-Assar, and the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohamed Shaker, was present at the signature of a first contract between the Ministry of Military Production and ...

