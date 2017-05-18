Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Text-to-Speech Market Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global text-to-speech market was valued at USD 1.30 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3.03 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.21% between 2017 and 2022.

Mobile devices have shifted from voice-calling devices to more advanced personal computing devices that allow users to perform activities such as browsing the Internet, capturing photographs, language translation, navigation guidance, and managing entertainment and multimedia content. The growing need for automation and convenience drives the adoption of text-to-speech in everyday applications. The text-to-speech software is deployed in mobile devices, smartphones, portable devices, digital assistants, and other handheld devices.

The text-to-speech market for the healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Personal assistant apps have witnessed a wide deployment of TTS software to change lifestyle with voice notifications encouraging people to exercise, stay hydrated, take medication, and so on. For the elderly and visually impaired, text-to-speech helps in prescription label reading. Using the TTS technology, the prescription is recorded into a label reading device and is played back whenever needed. Moreover, it is also used in health monitors to provide voice feedback from heart rate monitors, blood glucose meters, and blood pressure monitors.

Companies Mentioned

Acapela Group (Belgium)

Amazon.Com (US)

Appen (Australia)

Cepstral (US) Wizzard Software (US)

Cereproc (Scotland)

Iflytek (China)

Innoetics Text-to-Speech Technologies (Greece)

Ispeech (US)

Kasisto Inc. (US)

Lumenvox LLC (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Neospeech (US)

Nexmo (US)

Nextup Technologies (US)

Nuance Communications (US)

Pronexus (Canada)

Readspeaker (Netherlands)

Rspeak (Netherlands)

Rubidium (Israel)

SESTEK (Turkey)

Sensory Inc. (US)

Sunrom Electronics (India)

Textspeak (US)

Voxygen (London)

Welocalize (US)



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Text-to-Speech Market, By Vertical

8 Geographical Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

