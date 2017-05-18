Lund, May 18th, 2017 - Anoto Group AB (publ) announces the following change within the management team of the group. The Board of Directors has appointed Will Reeb, previously Chief Marketing Officer, to the role of Deputy CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) in order to facilitate the development of the second generation of Anoto DNA (ADNA) and to coordinate strategic technology development in microdot patterns.



CEO Joonhee Won will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer until a suitable replacement is found.



Joonhee Won, CEO



