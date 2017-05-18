Marimekko Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 18 May 2017 at 12.35 p.m.



MARIMEKKO CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Marimekko Corporation's Annual General Meeting held on 6 April 2017 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko's shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rebekka Bay Rasmussen Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20170518105115_3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Marimekko Oyj LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007660 Volume: 333 Unit price: 10.80000 Euro Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.80000 Euro Volume: 189 Unit price: 10.80000 Euro Volume: 69 Unit price: 10.80000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.70000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.70000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 10.70000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 816 Volume weighted average price: 10.77341 Euro



Released by: Corporate Communications, Piia Kumpulainen, tel. +358 9 758 7293



