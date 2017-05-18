Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2017 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's first quarter 2017 results in the morning (CET) Wednesday May 24, 2017, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:
Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Wednesday May 24, 2017. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/) (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.
In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no/). To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.
b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
International Dial In #: +44 20 3427 1918
Norway Toll Free #: 800 56 053
Norway Toll #: +47 23 16 27 71
UK Toll Free #: 0800 279 5004
US Toll #: +1 212 444 0896
US Toll Free #: 1877 280 1254
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 8747858.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.no (http://www.goldenocean.no) in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.
REPLAY DETAILS
Replay Access Number: 8747858#
International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 20 3427 0598
Norway Dial In #: +47 2100 0498
USA Toll #: +1 866 932 5017
Participant list information required: Full Name & Company
May 18, 2017
Hamilton, Bermuda
