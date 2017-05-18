

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares extended losses on Thursday as Trump worries continued to undermine demand for safe-haven assets. The dollar stabilized against its peers, including the euro, helping limit overall losses to some extent.



The benchmark DAX was down 79 points or 0.62 percent at 12,552 in late opening deals after losing 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Banks led losses, with Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank losing 1-2 percent.



Deutsche Börse fell 4.5 percent after ruling out big stock exchange mergers for now.



Life sciences group Merck KgaA lost over 1 percent after its first-quarter net profit declined 11.8 percent from a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX