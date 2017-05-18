

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account balance turned to a deficit in March from a surplus in the previous year, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Thursday.



The current account balance came in at a shortfall of EUR 253.6 million versus a surplus of EUR 131.0 million in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade deficit widened to EUR 305.7 million in March from EUR 102.7 million last year. At the same time, the surplus on services trade shrank to EUR 37.2 million from EUR 118.4 million.



The primary income surplus turned to a surplus of EUR 7.5 million in March from a deficit of EUR 93.7 million a year earlier. The surplus in the secondary income declined from EUR 327.4 million to EUR 44.7 million.



The capital account surplus fell markedly to EUR 53.2 million from EUR 368.9 million. Similarly, the financial account surplus decreased to EUR 137.2 million from EUR 490.7 million.



